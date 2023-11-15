After months of speculation and rumors about a possible romance between Giacomo Bocchio and Milett Figueroa, despite clarifications from both characters. The girlfriend of the jury of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ and also a chef, Brenda Dávila, decided to talk about it. In a recent interview during an event they attended together, the couple again faced uncomfortable questions about the relationship between Giacomo and the model who is now participating in the ‘Bailando 2023’ contest, in Argentina. What did they say? Coming up next, we tell you.

What did Brenda Dávila say about Milett Figueroa?

In the midst of media pressure, Giacomo Bocchio stated categorically that there was nothing between him and Milett Figueroa. “Nothing happened. My dear friend, I send you a big hug, may you do well in her dance show,” said the jury of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. However, attention focused on the reaction of Brenda Dávila, who did not hesitate to intervene to put an end to the rumors.

For its part, Brenda assured that Milett Figueroa is a person appreciated by both. “We love her”, she said with a laugh, although she clarified that they were not friends despite the cordial meetings during the recordings. The Venezuelan chef, a bakery and pastry specialist, said that, although they greeted each other warmly, they did not maintain a close friendship.

Giacomo Bocchio’s girlfriend is also dedicated to cooking. Photo: LR/IG composition by Brenda Dávila

The context of the rumors is linked to the followers of the cooking reality show, who created a ‘shipping’ between Milett and Giacomo on social networks. They shared edited videos that suggested complicity beyond a simple friendship. Given this, The chef decided to publicly clarify that he only maintains a friendship with the model.

Who is Brenda Dávila?

Giacomo Bocchio’s sentimental partner is named Brenda Dávila Díaz and is originally from Venezuela. It has been almost a decade since she arrived in our country, dedicating herself since then to performing functions in various restaurants in the capital. According to the culinary expert’s social media posts, the couple met before 2016, during their time working together at Wallqa.

What career outside of cooking did Giacomo Bocchio study?

The well-known jury of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ studied Hotel Administration at the San Ignacio e Loyola University (USIL)since initially his parents did not want him to be a cook.

Giacomo Bocchio studied a professional career. Photo: Facebook

How old is Giacomo Bocchio?

The renowned chef Giacomo Bocchio was born in Tacna on October 17, 1984. Therefore, the businessman is 38 years old, but that has not prevented him from having more than 20 years of experience in the field.

How old is Giacomo Bocchio to his girlfriend Brenda Dávila?

The jury of the program ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ is 38 years old while his girlfriend Brenda Dávial is 27. Therefore, Giacomo Bocchio is 11 years older than his partner, a difference that has not been an impediment to having a 5-year romantic relationship.