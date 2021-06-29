Giochi Preziosi, Christmas at high risk. China blocks 5,500 containers

There China jeopardizes the Christmas of Italian children. As many as 5,500 containers containing toys are blocked in Asian ports and are not allowed to leave. The regime has doubled the costs. “I have 5,500 containers still in the ports – Enrico Preziosi, owner of Giochi Preziosi, explains to Corriere della Sera. To receive the goods, Asian companies ask us for astronomical figures: instead of the approximately 10 million we have always paid for these shipments, now they want more. of 60. They hold us hostage by saying that there are not enough ships to send to Europe. And at stake for us is the toy sales campaign for Christmas. “

“I have 2,400 employees between Italy and Europe and an investment plan in the Peninsula. I don’t want them to be put at risk, so I’m paying. I wonder if this attitude is not part of the great trade dispute between China and the West. entrepreneurs of all sectors are convinced of this. And it is not just an Italian question, everyone thinks that more jobs could be created, invest. But it is necessary to have the support of the government, with support tools concerning contributions and taxation Preziosi is also the president and the entrepreneur of Genoa: “Sending clubs like Inter to Chinese investors did not help Italy. When our teams need resources, Beijing does not respond. “