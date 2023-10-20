Genoa – Giochi Preziosi returns to football and becomes Official Sponsor of Atalanta. The announcement comes on the eve of the match against Genoa, a club of which Enrico Preziosi was president for 18 years with the Giochi Preziosi brand often on his shirt. Giochi Preziosi should not be the shirt sponsor of Atalanta but only enter the list of sponsors of the Bergamo team.

Preziosi himself announces: “For me it is an honor to have created this partnership with a historic club like Atalanta, where ethics, respect and fun promote the game of football in the eyes of young future talents just like my company and its toys”.

Romano Zanforlin, commercial and marketing director of Atalanta: “We are extremely satisfied to have entered into this collaboration with an important company such as Giochi Preziosi. Attention to the youngest has always distinguished Atalanta and for this reason too I am sure that this partnership will be a source of mutual satisfaction.”