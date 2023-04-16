Gio Urshela: Tremendous grand slam against the Boston Red Sox, video

The Colombian Giovanny Urshela came with the bat on fire with his new team, Los Angeles Angels, but he hadn’t hit a home run this season.

This Saturday, the man from Cartagena achieved his first home run of the year, and in what way: he hit a grand slam at one of the temples of Major League Baseball, Fenway Park, the home of the Boston Red Sox.

Watch Gio Urshela’s grand slam against the Red Sox here

Urshela put his team ahead in the first inning, hitting a home run with the bases loaded to give his team the first four runs.

Urshela also was involved in another offensive play in the fifth inning, in which the Angels tied the game 6-6 thanks to his RBI single.

Unfortunately for the Colombian, his extraordinary afternoon was not enough to prevent the defeat of his team, which ended up losing 9-7 at Fenway Park.

Photo: Winslow Thompson. Getty Images/AFP

The defeat leaves the Angels in second place in the East division of the American League, with a record of 7 wins and 7 losses, a game and a half behind the leaders, the Texas Rangers.

For his part, Urshela is off to a terrific start offensively with the Angels this year: He has a .347 batting average, which puts him in the Top 10 in the American League.

SPORTS

More sports news