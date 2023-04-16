Gio Urshela: Tremendous grand slam against the Boston Red Sox, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Giovanny Urshela
Winslow Thompson. Getty Images/AFP
Giovanny Urshela
The Colombian hit his first home run of the season with the Los Angeles Angels.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Colombian Giovanny Urshela came with the bat on fire with his new team, Los Angeles Angels, but he hadn’t hit a home run this season.
This Saturday, the man from Cartagena achieved his first home run of the year, and in what way: he hit a grand slam at one of the temples of Major League Baseball, Fenway Park, the home of the Boston Red Sox.
Watch Gio Urshela’s grand slam against the Red Sox here
Urshela put his team ahead in the first inning, hitting a home run with the bases loaded to give his team the first four runs.
Urshela also was involved in another offensive play in the fifth inning, in which the Angels tied the game 6-6 thanks to his RBI single.
Unfortunately for the Colombian, his extraordinary afternoon was not enough to prevent the defeat of his team, which ended up losing 9-7 at Fenway Park.
The defeat leaves the Angels in second place in the East division of the American League, with a record of 7 wins and 7 losses, a game and a half behind the leaders, the Texas Rangers.
For his part, Urshela is off to a terrific start offensively with the Angels this year: He has a .347 batting average, which puts him in the Top 10 in the American League.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Gio #Urshela #Tremendous #grand #slam #Boston #Red #Sox #video
Leave a Reply