Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE). “A compass is an old woman flying on a broomstick”… Anonymous.

* The Cartagena 31 years old gio urshela (Anglinos) was out of action for the remainder of the season. He suffered a fractured pelvis, trying to reach base on a groundout to the infield…

**The Redsleaders in the NL Central, have no place on the roster for the 32-year-old utility veteran, wil myers, who they put in order for changes. Myers was signed for seven million 500 thousand dollars for the current season …

* Curious: Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was ejected from a game against the White socks, which, of course, is nothing remarkable. But it is true that the expulsion was for protesting a certain play, later corrected by the same umpires. I mean, the umpires weren’t right…

**Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck, 26, suffered an injury to the right cheekbone from a ball that was returned to him by Kyle Higashioka (Yankees). Houck was taken to a hospital to be stitched up and kept under observation. The doctors say that he is doing very well…

“A blue dot on a white wall is a mosquito in blue jeans”… Anonymous.

* record unbeatable that of Ken Brett, imposed on June 23, 1973, 50 years ago today. pitching for the Phillies, he hit back-to-back home runs in each of the four games he has thrown to date. The designated one now, of course, prevents all pitchers from breaking the batting record…

* In New York they insist that Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone are going to be fired. And the owner, Hal Steinbrenner, who was consulted about the case by the beetle in this column, said not always, but maybe yes. His statements: “No one is in danger of losing their job here. But let the season continue to see what happens. Now, we’ve lost a lot of games because of so many injuries.”

** The Yankees They are third, with 41-33, eight games behind the leaders Rays and five behind the second, Orioles…

**David Freezewho was a third baseman for the cardinals and hero in the 2011 World Series, did not accept being elevated to hall of fame of that team. And the only explanation he gave was: “I don’t deserve those honors.” He had been chosen for the elevation, by the fanatics…

“A white dot on a blue wall is a mosquito that is going to receive its first communion”… Anonymous.

