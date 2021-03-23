Lenovo Tenerife pulled forward his commitment this Tuesday against him Igokea Bosnian (80-75) in a match that had complicated from the first moments because the rival deployed excellent defensive work that made it difficult for the home team to attack on this new day of the FIBA ​​Champions League.

The experience and know-how of the Tenerife team’s players prevented the rival from leaving with the victory of the island. The Igokea worked much and showed that he came in search of victory, but did not know, in Occasionally, take advantage of the many errors of the premises.

Carmichael, with 26 points, was a real nightmare for the defense local, especially in the last quarter where he was the only offensive reference of the Bosnian team.

Lenovo Tenerife, who played well on a streak, had Bruno in Uruguay Fitipaldo to his most outstanding player, that man who unblocked the team when I needed it most.

Txus Vidorreta’s men went out looking for speed in their attacks and thus surprise the rival defense, but they lacked success in attack, a situation that Igokea took better advantage of to start ahead on the scoreboard (0-4) until two triples by Bruno Fitipaldo put things in their place (6-4).

There was no clear dominator in these first ten minutes, but if a team, the visitor, more intense behind that forced the whole of Vidorreta to launch from outside.

The first quarter ended with a 22-16 home advantage with many changes in the local team looking for the coach to his best quintet. The success from the outside kept Lenovo ahead and even to get with nine points difference (27-18, min.14), but Igokea remained alive and based on a good defensive work and success in attack came to equalize the game, with special work from Carmichael in attack.

Steps, three seconds, launch failures were as follows attacks by Txus Vidorreta’s team and that situation was exploited by Igokea to get ahead again (31-33) and thus arrive at the break with an equal 34-35.

After the break, equality remained on the scoreboard. Salin appeared scoring his first triple, but Vulic also debuted, this one with two three-point baskets that made it 39-43 for the visitors.

There was no clear dominator and not even the changes of Txus Vidorreta achieved that balance in the game that I wanted.

The rival defense, which alternated a lot between the individual and the zone, was complicating the Lenovo Tenerife attack that was beginning to worry of how the crash was going.

It was Fitipaldo who changed the dynamics of his team. A triple of yours put the 53-50 and Yusta would increase the difference to five points (58-53, min.29). A technique to Clemmons and another basket from Yusta would put a difference of eight important points in order to face the last ten minutes, but Gray, with another triple, would put his team back at the match.

The Lenovo Tenerife came out cooler in the last ten minutes. Doornekamp and Shermadini achieved important baskets and although in the Igokea returned the best version of Carmichael, author of ten of the 19 points from his team, Lenovo knew how to stand firm and control the game with the marker in favor.