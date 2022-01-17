The objectives of the last two weeks of the transfer market of the great champions of the league: Roma aiming for Kamara, Lazio moving ahead

Salvatore Malfitano

Two weeks from today, to fit the last pieces and leave nothing to chance. Reinforcements or replacements, short or long-term investments: whatever the strategy, they will be hectic days for all the big players in our league who want to complete the staff in view of the second half of the season, when it starts to get serious.

INTER – Simone Inzaghi probably has the best equipped squad in Serie A at his disposal, as confirmed by the position in the table. For this reason, the attention of the Nerazzurri management has so far turned to players who are about to expire their contract: Onana has already been armored and in the meantime we are working for Ginter, for whom an immediate purchase from Borussia Monchengladbach may be necessary to anticipate the competition; without forgetting the Dybala situation, which Marotta monitors carefully. Another possible movement concerns the midfield, especially if Vecino and Sensi – or even just one of the two – were to leave. On the renewal front, Brozovic’s is getting closer and closer while it is still for Perisic.

MILAN – The declared objective is essentially one: a central defender. Tomori’s new stop forces Maldini and Massara to close an operation relatively quickly, so as not to run the risk that the emergency in the department worsens. At the moment the main candidate is Eric Bailly of Manchester United. The British initially did not open to lending, only to soften their position on the transfer formula. There is still some distance on economic assessments, which however could soon be cleared up. Diallo of Paris Saint-Germain and Casale del Verona were also considered, but both clubs do not like temporary transfers.

NAPLES – Again, there are no economic resources for an immediate investment. So Cristiano Giuntoli is trying to move only on the loan tracks. Successful mission for Tuanzebe, who in this way fills the void left by Manolas, while it promises to be much harder for Tagliafico. The Argentine, an old Napoli fan, is back in the news after the break with Ajax. His contract will expire in 2023 and the Dutch would therefore prefer a permanent operation; the player’s agents are hard at work to find a solution. The other names evaluated for the role of left winger are Mathias Olivera of Getafe and Reinildo of Lille.

ATALANTA – The arrival of Boga delivered the most dynamic weapon for the advanced department requested by Gasperini, who gave his green light to the sale of Miranchuk. The Russian has many fans in Serie A, with Genoa in particular pushing to secure him. Also like Verona, which would already have the replacement of Barak if he were to be sold at the end of the season. In attack, the sale of Piccoli is also likely, on which Sampdoria’s interest is strong. No other significant incoming movements are envisaged.

JUVENTUS – Chiesa’s serious injury forced the bianconeri to review their strategies. At the top of the list of priorities is the need to include a player who knows how to act even starting wide and in this sense the profile identified was that of Azmoun. The Iranian would gladly have an experience in Italy, but the economic feasibility of the operation still needs to be understood. As for the first striker, Juve is waiting for the moment: close to the closing of the market there could be some new contact with PSG for Icardi, while for the future Scamacca is the designated man. Arsenal are interested in Arthur, willing to change scenery if he does not receive the right guarantees from Allegri. If the Brazilian goes away, Chelsea’s Loftus-Cheek will like it.

ROME – Two hits have already been scored by Tiago Pinto: Maitland-Niles and Sergio Oliveira, but it is not certain that the Roma transfer is to be considered concluded. The management is targeting Boubacar Kamara, born in 1999 who knows how to move between defense and midfield, owned by Marseille but with his contract expiring. There is talk of it for June, even if the player’s requests are very high (five-year from 5 million per season). The idea of ​​anticipating the move would become concrete if Diawara were sold in January. When asked about the future, Kamara opened up to every possibility: “Anything can happen…”.

LAZIO – A left defensive winger and a deputy Immobile: these are the main items on Tare’s agenda. For the wing, especially if Lazzari were to leave, the players considered are Reinildo from Lille and Nuno Tavares from Arsenal, but only on favorable terms. After the offer received for Muriqi from CSKA Moscow, contacts are intensifying to buy a striker, perhaps a temporary solution until the end of the season and then move more confidently. The identikit for the interim striker leads back to Lapadula, while for the summer they follow Burkardt of Mainz and Sesko of Salzburg. The disposals could allow Lazio to have the necessary funds for Casale del Verona, a defender for the future pending the developments for the renewal of Luiz Felipe.

FIORENTINA – Italian asked for reinforcements in attack and Pradè satisfied him, buying Ikoné from Lille and borrowing Piatek from Hertha Berlin. They both presented themselves very well, but the hottest issue is always the one concerning Dusan Vlahovic. Arsenal would have ready a 70 million offer capable of beating all kinds of competition, but it is not certain that Commisso will agree to let him leave during the current season.