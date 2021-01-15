A new king finds himself on the throne of Japanese cinemas. Gintama: The Final unseated Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen like the movie more box office on Japanese soil, in just its opening week.

After 12 weeks in the first place in a row, the film’s streak of Kimetsu no yaiba ended up at the hands of the latest tape of Gintama, which was released on January 8 in Japan.

Gintama: The Final, based on the original manga by Hideaki sorachi, is the third animated film of this series and adapts the end of the arc of the Silver Soul, from chapters 687 to 704, as well as adding new material.

Great incentives to see Gintama in the movies

Although Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen had an unexpected success, even surpassing the record for box office income it held Spirited Away, the streak ended thanks to various incentives to see Gintama: The Final at the cinema.

People who came to see the film in the first week of screening received a special card with one of the 10 exclusive illustrations of characters from Kimetsu no yaiba, but made by the author of Gintama, Hideaki sorachi.

In addition, for the second and third weeks attendees will get a different card with some of the sketches that Sorachi performed for this movie.

The manga of Gintama originally premiered in 2003, while its anime adaptation began in 2006. It ended until 2010 with episode 201 of the series, but different OVAs, movies and more seasons were also released, becoming one of the most recognized works of the years Recent

