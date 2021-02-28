Since last February 8, the film of Gintama The Final in Japan. Although time has passed, it is still on the billboard, and that is why it was decided to publish a new promo. It’s a parody of Dragon ball!

That’s right, the team behind this animated film decided to take advantage of the cartoon style of the series of Akira toriyama. This is how we can see characters like Gintoki, Shinpachi Y Kagura with a new look.

Gintama the Final takes advantage of Dragon Ball

It is as if the own Toriyama I would have drawn them in this style. Now, those who have followed the adventures of this peculiar trio will know that this is not the first nor the only reference that exists in the series towards Dragon ball.

In fact, there are many of them, and they are complete parodies of some of the battles of the Z Warriors. In this work of mangaka Hideaki sorachi this stands out. But it is only one of many references that exist in it.

Gintama: Gintoki’s true age is finally revealed

Not only from series like One piece from the publisher Shueisha, but of others that are very loved in Japan. Even to the same video games, like Monster hunter or Super Mario Bros.

Listing all of them is practically impossible, because every season of the anime was stuck. But in the case of Dragon ball it was something that happened more or less frequently. But always from a comic point of view and with a lot of humor.

It is not known when the film will be released from Japan

Be supposed to Gintama The Final It is the last thing to be done about the series. That’s because it covers the final part of the manga of Sorachi.

But with him you never know. Before, a movie has been handled as an outcome, and it turned out to be a lie. Although now it could be true. What is pending is when this film will leave Japan.

It is to be imagined that everything depends on how things progress in terms of cinemas in western lands.

But if all goes well, they should be released this year in America and Europe. But in cinemas, perhaps through some video-on-demand service, either specialized as Crunchyroll or Funimation, or more generally, like Netflix.

What concerns to Dragon ballWell, at the moment there is nothing new when it comes to the main anime. The manga of Super is moving forward, but a new animated adaptation has not been approved.

