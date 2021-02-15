The manga of Gintama it began to be published in December 2003, and its anime began in April 2006. A long time has passed since then.

But it is curious that in those years the true age of one of its protagonists had never been revealed, Gintoki sakata. At first glance he is a middle-aged adult man.

However, as her hair is completely white it is difficult to calculate it. But that detail has already been revealed.

Gintoki’s age was unknown for many years

All thanks to the editor of the original manga in the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump of Shueisha. That was during a special broadcast on the occasion of the movie Gintama: The Final.

It was about Kohei Onishi, which in the past also edited very popular series such as One piece Y Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Currently, he also serves as the editor-in-chief of the Jump. At streaming He talked about when the manga started.

Gintama and Demon Slayer merged in a strange crossover

This is done by Hideaki sorachi, and it was at that time that he asked him by chance how old he was Gintoki. Sorachi He commented that at the beginning of the story, he is 27 years old.

So by the end of the movie he should be around 29. That was very surprising, though not from what you might think. What happens is that he has an age that is not common in other protagonists of the stories of Shonen jump. It is an exception to the rule.

Currently, the history of Gintama is over

In general, the protagonists of these series are children, adolescents or young adults. Although over the years some of them grow, but it is not normal for them to begin in their maturity.

Although it was to be expected that Gintoki was older in Gintama. Especially for all the flashbacks handled in the series, where he fought various battles when he was younger. In fact, there was no shortage of people who thought they were older.

As shown in the animated film, the end of the adventures of Gintoki already arrived. That is unless the team in charge of the anime, and the author himself, agree to make a new film.

But that would be extra, since the most recent covers the outcome of the manga, which ended in October 2018. Meanwhile, the only thing that can be expected is that this film will be released in the West at some point. Either through cinemas or video services.

