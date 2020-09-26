D.he references to the nomination of the conservative lawyer Amy Coney Barrett as successor to the late Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the US Supreme Court are growing. President Donald Trump intends to propose Barrett as a candidate on Saturday, reported TV stations CNN and CBS as well as the “New York Times”. They cited people who are familiar with the selection process. Trump had announced that he would nominate a woman for the office, and there are several applicants on his list.

Trump only confirmed on Friday that he had committed to a candidate. He wants to announce the nomination on Saturday from 5 p.m. local time.

In the United States, the Supreme Court often has the final say on policy issues related to issues such as abortion, immigration, gun rights, and discrimination. The judges are appointed for life. Of the nine seats in the Supreme Court, only three will be held by clearly liberal judges after her death. With Trump’s candidate, the conservatives would have a majority of six votes. That could shape the United States in the long run.



According to media reports, Amy Coney Barrett will be appointed to the Supreme Court.

Trump also said that he wanted the Supreme Court completely occupied, also with a view to possible disputes over the outcome of the presidential election. The president has been claiming for weeks that posted ballot papers dramatically increased the risk of election fraud. Experts and those responsible for elections deny this. Meanwhile, in the Corona crisis, many more American citizens than usual are voting by post.

The 48-year-old Barrett was already traded as the most promising candidate. She has been a judge at an appeals court since 2017. The Catholic Barrett is known as an anti-abortionist. That makes your candidacy attractive to arch-conservative circles. At the Senate hearing for her current post, Barrett stressed that she would only be guided by law, not her faith.

Supreme Court Justices are proposed by the President and confirmed by the Senate. Republicans have a majority of 53 of the 100 seats in the Chamber. Trump is aiming to fill Ginsburg’s post before the presidential election on November 3rd. So far, only two Republican Senators have spoken out against such a quick decision. The Democrats, on the other hand, demand that the winner of the presidential election decides who will succeed Ginsburg.

Another contributing factor to the controversy surrounding Ginsburg’s successor was the fact that in 2016 the Republicans in the Senate blocked a candidate from then President Barack Obama to succeed the late Judge Antonin Scalia. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stated at the time, among other things, that the Senate should not fill any judge posts at the Supreme Court in an election year. Now he has withdrawn that rule on the grounds that this time the White House and Senate are in the hands of one party.

Ginsburg died on Friday last week of complications from cancer. The 87-year-old was a liberal icon in America.