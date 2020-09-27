After the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Trump wanted to quickly appoint a new judge at the US Supreme Court. Now he has announced his choice.

Update from September 26, 11:12 p.m.: US President Donald Trump has the conservative lawyer Amy Coney Barrett for the free seat on Supreme Court nominated by the USA. Trump announced his decision in Washington on Saturday. The 48 year old Barrett is supposed to Successor of the late liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg become.

After the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Now US President Donald Trump has nominated Amy Coney Barrett © Olivier DOULIERY / AFP

Ginsburg successor: Trump has a favorite – She is revered as a heroine on religious rights

Update from September 26, 8:37 a.m.: Shortly before her death, the American judge had Ruth Bader Ginsburg wanted her place on the Supreme Court, the Supreme Courtto be filled only after the election. Now it looks like it has President Donald Trump already found a possible successor who he wants to introduce on Saturday.

The references to the nomination of the Conservative lawyer Amy Coney Barrett condense. Trump intends to propose Barrett as a candidate on Saturday, the TV stations reported on Friday CNN and CBS as well as the New York Times. You relied on people who were familiar with the Selection process be familiar. Trump had announced one Woman for office to nominate, there are several applicants on his list.

Barrett was already known as a most promising candidate acted. She has been a judge at one since 2017 Appeals court. The 48-year-old is a mother of seven and is considered deeply religious. She grew up in New Orleans in the conservative southern United States. Also, Barrett is considered a Anti-abortionist known. She has also campaigned for the right to gun ownership and has taken action against the health care reform known as “Obamacare” by Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama. That makes her candidacy for ultra-conservative circles attractive.

The judge is accused by more liberal circles to this day for a sentence that she used as a Law professor at the prestigious Catholic Notre Dame Private University should have voiced. In a lecture she said that a career in the judiciary is just “a means to an end,” the goal “To build up the kingdom of God”, how the dpa reported.

After the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi say goodbye in the Capitol

Update from September 25, 5:40 p.m .: Less than a week after her death, the body of the US Supreme Court judge was found Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the Capitol in Washington DC laid out. Many politicians from both parties took advantage of the opportunity on Friday Bader GInsburg to pay their last respects. “May she rest in peace,” said the Chair of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. Also the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate Joe Bidem visited the Capitol with his wife Bader Ginsburg to adopt.

Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden pay their respects to judicial icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she lies in state at the US Capitol. https://t.co/Vu9w3lHBXW pic.twitter.com/jukuJqMU9f – ABC News (@ABC) September 25, 2020

In the United States It is considered a rare honor to be laid out in the Capitol after death. Bader Ginsburg is only the second woman in US history to receive this honor. In 2005 the civil rights activist Rosa Parks was laid out in the Capitol after her death. In addition is Bader Ginsburg also the first person of the Jewish faith to be honored in this way.

The top one judge died of cancer last Friday at the age of 87. That left Bader Ginsburg’s last wish – an electoral defeat by Donald Trump to experience – unfulfilled.

Judge Ginsburg dies: Trump expresses doubts about her last wish

Update from September 22nd, 9.50 a.m .: The US Supreme Court judge who died on Friday Ruth Bader Ginsburg should be commemorated in several ceremonies. On Wednesday, according to the Supreme Court First there will be a funeral service with friends, family and other judges. Ginsburg’s body is then laid out under the pillar of the court. There, citizens can pay their last respects to the judge on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday the coffin is to be transferred to the Capitol, where another private funeral ceremony will take place. The following week should Ginsburg then on that Arlington National Cemetery Be buried. The reports mirror.

Meanwhile, the US President said Donald Trump doubt sth Ginsburgs last wish not to be replaced before a new president is elected and in office. According to the broadcaster, Ginsburg was opposite her granddaughter Clara Spera NPR expressed a few days before her death accordingly. The transmitter Fox News said Trump, he doesn’t know if Ginsburg said that or this of the democratic opponents in Congress, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Adam Schiff. “I would tend to prefer the second,” said the US President.

After the death of Judge Ginsburg: Trump before decision with gigantic impact

Update from September 21, 3:15 p.m.: US President Donald Trump seems to be nominating a new one judge for the Supreme Court to be serious. “I think it will be Friday or Saturday,” said Trump on Monday on Fox News. He added that he would wait until after the funeral. So that would Trump less than 50 days before US presidential election appoint a judge, who then holds her position for life.

After the death of the liberal Ruth Bader Ginsburg could the Supreme Court in the case of a successful nomination of Trump’s candidate – which has not yet been finalized – will be significantly more conservative than before. The Democrats had the US presidents asked to leave the nomination to the newly elected president after the election. So either the one confirmed in office Donald Trump or its competitor Joe Biden. Supreme Court judges must be approved by the Senate. Trump’s Republicans currently hold 53 seats out of 100.

In the meantime, the Manhattan prosecutor is apparently preparing Criminal proceedings against the US presidents in front. The German bank is also involved.

Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Joe Biden accuses Donald Trump of abuse of power

First report from September 21, 2020: Washington DC – Just three days after the topmost died Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg a battle for the successor of the renowned lawyer breaks out in the US capital Supreme Court. US President Donald Trump * would like a successor to Bader Ginsburg for the as soon as possible highest court determine. Since the judges at the Supreme Court hold their office for life, Trump could just under a month and a half before the Presidential election* another decision of enormous political importance.

An absurdity when it comes to Trump’s competitors Joe Biden * goes. The democratic one Presidential candidate vehemently opposed this on Sunday before the election for a successor Bader Ginsburg to determine. A fast-track trial for designating a Supreme Court judge so close to the election would be an “abuse of power” of the US presidents same said the 77-year-old in Philadelphia. The AFP reports.

Biden also urged the Republican members of the US Senate to oppose such a decision: “Preserve your constitutional duty, your conscience. Let the people speak. Cools the flames that have hit our country, ”he said democrat towards the senators.

Donald Trump: Few senators could prevent the US President’s plans

As it currently stands, the warehouse is the republican split on this decision. The Texan Senator Ted Cruz emphasized that in the event of a controversial election the American people would occupy one fully Supreme Court and one therefore cannot leave the position vacant. But two other Republican Senators – Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski – spoke out on Sunday against a fast-track trial to nominate a successor for Bader Ginsburg out. Since the Republicans in senate had a majority of 53 to 47 seats, just a few Republican votes would be enough Trumps* To block projects. Especially since in the ranks of the Republicans with Chuck Grassley and the former presidential candidate Mitt Romney two more wobbly candidates are standing.

Successor to Bader Ginsburg: Nancy Pelosi threatens Donald Trump with a blockade

In addition, the democratic majority leader in the Nancy Pelosi House of Representatives to block an emergency procedure for the succession of Ruth Bader Ginsburg if necessary. “We have arrows in our quiver that we will not talk about at the moment,” the 80-year-old told ABC. Pelosi has already shown himself to be a bitter opponent of the US presidents*. Which “arrows” the Democrat alluding to is still unclear, as the House of Representatives has no influence on the nomination of judges on Supreme Court Has. (fd) * merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital-Redaktionsnetzweks.

