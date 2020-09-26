S.he is conservative, Catholic, has seven children, including two adopted children from Haiti, and she is only 48 years old: According to Donald Trump’s plans, Amy Coney Barrett is to take the vacant seat on the Supreme Court. The television stations CNN and CBS, as well as “New York Times” and “Washington Post” report it. You are referring to people who are familiar with the presidential selection process.

Barrett would succeed the liberal judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died of cancer last week at the age of 87.

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from Twitter and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Trump wants to officially announce his recruitment proposal late Saturday afternoon (local time) in the White House. It is considered possible that, as is so often the case, the president will decide otherwise at the last minute. But Trump initially refrained from denying media reports about Barrett’s nomination as “fake news”.

Trump had previously publicly announced that he would nominate a woman for the office, and there are several applicants on his list. Barrett joined the Chicago Court of Appeals in 2017 as a judge. Trump had already shortlisted Barrett when filling the last vacancy at the Supreme Court in 2018. The lawyer supports a verbatim interpretation of the constitution of 1787.

also read Scenarios for the US election

In addition, the Catholic is considered an opponent of abortion, which was legalized by a judgment of the Supreme Court (“Roe vs. Wade”, 1973). That makes her nomination a good five weeks before the presidential election attractive to conservative circles. At the Senate hearing for her current post, Barrett said she would only be guided by law, not her faith.

In addition to Barrett, there was recently speculation about a nomination by Barbara Lagoa, 52. Lagoa is the daughter of Cuban refugees and grew up in a suburb of Miami. She only became a judge at the Atlanta Court of Appeals in 2019, for which she received 80 votes in the Senate. Two weeks ago, before Ginsburg’s death, Trump had presented a long list of other candidates for judicial offices in the Supreme Court. Among them is Republican Senator Tom Cotton, 43. On the anniversary of Ginsburg’s death, Trump also brought up Senator Ted Cruz, 49, as a constitutional judge. The constitution does not prescribe a minimum qualification. Trump did not hold talks with other candidates for the vacant post except with Barrett, reports the “New York Times”.

Ginsburg was a staunch defender of abortion law

Judge Barrett is recognized as a “brilliant lawyer” by anti-abortion opponents. Constitutional purists accuse the Supreme Court of enforcing its judgments where it would be the task of Congress. You see it as presumption of office. The hurdle for changing the constitution is high, requiring a two-thirds majority in both houses of congress. Given the current deep political divide between Republicans and Democrats, constitutional reform is hopeless.

Barrett’s nomination is likely to lead to bitter debate, especially about the future of abortion law. The late judge Ginsburg was a vehement defender of this right. The Republicans restrict abortion opportunities in some of the states they run extremely. Trump poses as an opponent of abortion, whereas before his time as president he had taken a contrary position on this issue.

He accuses the Democrats – wrongly – of wanting to allow abortions right up to birth. The Democrats stand for a liberal abortion law. Your (Catholic) presidential candidate Joe Biden has bowed to the mainstream of the party here after previous reluctance. Women’s rights activists and liberal groups are likely to mobilize against Barrett. They also accuse her of wanting to overturn the Obamacare legislative package.

also read

Barrett, born in 1972 in New Orleans, graduated summa cum laude from the University of Notre Dame (Indiana), where she received her doctorate. She worked for the former constitutional judge Antonin Scalia – who in turn was friends with Judge Ginsburg. Barrett and her lawyer husband Jesse have seven children, including two Haitian adopted children. You live in the small town of South Bend, Indiana.

The Senate could approve Barrett before the presidential election, as Trump intended. The Republicans make up 53 of the 100 senators, a simple majority is sufficient. With another conservative judge on the nine-member Supreme Court there would be a conservative two-thirds majority – presumably for years, maybe decades. Barrett would be the third Constitutional Judge to be nominated by Trump. Its four predecessors each had only two Supreme Court justices enforced.

Some Republican Senators announced their place before Barrett’s official nomination. The Republican Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, 78, has not yet made a decision to approve the appointment until the November 3rd election. He’s in no hurry. One third of the current Senate will be redefined on election day, but will remain in office until January 3rd. So far, only two Republican Senators have expressed displeasure with the rush-hour trial. Trump’s march through the Supreme Court is actually nothing in the way.