Manu Ginobili is officially a basketball legend. The Argentine who left Italy to conquer the NBA had already conquered his place among the immortals of the basket with a legendary career, but from today he adds another chapter to his story: in September he will officially enter the Hall of Fame .

class of 2022

–

Ginobili, now 44, is part of the 2022 class of the Hall of Fame, the one that will be honored on September 9 in Springfield. Manu is the best known and most international name of this year’s elected officials: in addition to the Argentine, who won 4 NBA titles with San Antonio and Olympic gold with Argentina in Athens 2004, there are among others Tim Hardaway , former coaches George Karl and Del Harris, Wnba legend Swin Cash, former NBA referee Hugh Evans.