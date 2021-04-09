Gino Tassara he is enjoying the fruits of all the effort he put into carrying out Utopia, the movie, a film that premiered in 2018 and recreated the story of the 29 young people who died in the fire that occurred in July 2002 in the exclusive nightclub of the same name, located in the Jockey Plaza.

The new director recalled that it was not easy for him to carry out this project, which had the support of the parents of the victims and became one of the highest grossing in Peruvian cinema. Almost three years after its premiere, the production represents Peru at the Gold Movie Awards, in England, as Best Foreign Language.

“It is one of the most important festivals in England and in the world as well. I’m happy it’s a surprise, since the film, although it was released on September 27, 2018, lasted more than two and a half months on the billboard. Utopia has become the highest-grossing film in Peruvian cinema in drama, and is among the 20 highest-grossing films in the history of Peru, “he commented. Gino Tassara for The Republic.

The communicator revealed that, being new to the film industry, they did not have much faith in him and took advantage of his work.

“In 2019, due to my inexperience – you have to be careful when you first start, because there are bubbles that are not easy to enter – they told me once that I was not going to be able to make a movie because I had never done it. They indicated to me that these companies, which are now handling the distribution of the film for me, have never achieved anything. There is always a first time and there is what I call the ‘cinema vultures‘, that far from helping, all they want is to try to get theirs out, ”said the director of the series Isolated.

For Gino Tassara, Utopia, film has been a bittersweet experience. Thanks to that tape, his name was recognized, but it also brought him many problems and a lot of research work, since through the tape he sought justice for the relatives to close that unfortunate chapter.

“I am very happy with Utopia, I feel that I have learned. It is a marathon race on how to make cinema in Peru, it has given me many achievements and headaches. In 2019, the film was not in the right hands for distribution so we were unable to access many festivals and platforms. In 2020 I assumed to change the entire distribution team and they convinced me to continue moving it, ”explained the journalist, who is currently in the United States.

“ With Utopia they robbed me, they cheated me, they made me pay people who never worked, but they opened a wide range of doors for me. I was a victim of the ‘movie vultures ‘and that makes you put on a shell. Cinema is a team effort, so when you don’t work with the objective of getting the film out, it’s very complicated, “he mentioned.

Despite all the obstacles, Gino Tassara He always had the support of the victims’ parents and revealed that he has a great bond with them.

“It is a great emotion. With the film I have cried, renegade, I have had very raw feelings for the bond of the parents who lost their loved ones. It has made us bond so much and understand the language of loneliness that it is very difficult to explain, because the loss has no words. It is a movie for parents to close the circle and to show myself that I could make a tape”, He assured.

