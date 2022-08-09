Gino Rea reported a concussion, severe head injuries, and injuries to his left collarbone. It is learned from the family of the British Honda rider, who crashed at the Triangle chicane during the second free practice session of the Suzuka 8 Hours, for what appears to have been a problem with the brakes on his CBR-1000R. The pilot remains sedated, but the family hopes his fit physique and fighter mentality will help him recover.

This is the full text of the note written by the family: “This post was written by Gino’s family. We couldn’t make a post earlier due to Japanese culture: doctors don’t release any updates to the media without first contacting the family directly. We arrived in Japan on August 8 at 8pm (presumably the times refer to the Tokyo time zone, ed): We thank EWC, FIM, the Suzuka Circuit, the British Consulate and the TSR racing team for their help in organizing emergency visas. At 2.30 pm we had the opportunity to see Gino and now we have the doctor’s confirmation of his condition. Gino was hospitalized in the intensive care unit on Saturday 6 August following an accident in free practice 2. he suffered a concussion and severe head injuries, as well as injuries to the left collarbone. He is still under sedation to reduce swelling in his brain and to control his temperature; Another CT scan is scheduled for Wednesday for a new assessment of his condition. Thank you for the excellent work done by the Suzuka doctors, the helicopter crew and the hospital staff. Gino has a strong mentality, lives life to the fullest and gives 100% in every situation. The fact that he is so fit and healthy will help him heal quickly. Thanks for all the support and for the messages. We will keep you updated as soon as we have new information“.