Three days have passed since the accident involving Gino Rea during the free practice of the Suzuka 8 Hours. After an operation to limit the damage, the news of 24 Hours left a glimmer of hope and this is what confirms the family, who arrived in Japan to be close to the pilot.

You know, Japanese culture always shows a lot of privacy and so it was also in this case, it was necessary for the arrival of family members to make the situation clearer. In fact, through a post published on Gino Rea’s Instagram account, updates on the British’s health conditions were given, which seem comforting.

So reads the post: “This post is written by Gino’s closest family. We could not make a post first for Japanese culture, which does not release news to the media without first having direct contact with the family. We arrived in Japan August 8 at 8pm. We thank the EWC, the FIM, the Suzuka Circuit, the British Consulate and the TSR Racing team for their help with the visa. “

“At 2.30 pm we had the opportunity to see Gino, so now we have confirmation from the doctors of his condition. Gino was taken to intensive care on Saturday 6 August after an accident in FP2. He had a head injury and several injuries to the head, as well as an injury to his left collarbone. He is still under sedation to reduce swelling in his head and to control his temperature. “

“He will do another CT scan on Wednesday for a re-evaluation on his condition. We thank for the excellent work of the Suzuka doctors, the helicopter crew and the medical staff. Gino is very strong minded, lives his life fully and gives 100% in every situation. The fact that he is so strong will help him recover soon. Thanks for all the support and for the messages, we will keep you informed as soon as we have news. “