About a week has passed since the terrible accident at the Suzuka 8 Hours, but fear is slowly giving way to hope for Gino Rea. Even today the British driver’s family gave an update on his conditions, which are progressing day by day.

The CT scan on Wednesday had already given encouraging signs, as it had shown a reduction in head swelling as well as showing signs of recovery. A picture that had let the family members, who arrived in Japan on Tuesday to be close to him, speak of the wish for a quick recovery.

A wish that is finding confirmation in the facts, according to the latest bulletin published on Rea’s social channels, because Gino today opened his eyes for the first time, managing to establish eye contact. And this is certainly a very important signal.

“This morning we got a good message from the doctors: his condition in the morning was stable. Once he reduced the dose of the sedative, he opened his eyes and made eye contact very quickly,” reads the post.

“At our direction, he was also able to shake a hand. To keep him safe, we gave him sedation that will help him recover.”

“Elaine, Shannon and Peter visited him today, as did Isaella and me, he opened his eyes for short periods, kicked his legs and waved his arms many times. He’s going in the right direction,” concludes the short signed note. from the family.

The exact dynamics of the accident that Rea was the victim of at the Triangle Chicane are still unknown, the same point where Daijiro Kato lost his life in MotoGP in 2003. The local prosecutor has launched an investigation to understand how they took place the facts, also because his helmet was found destroyed on the track and Gino suffered head, chest and lung injuries.