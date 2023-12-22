A good news

It doesn't happen often, but on certain occasions the world of motorsport – and in this case motorcycling – still knows how to offer beautiful stories which go beyond results and rolls of honor and reconcile very simply with the essence of what can be a passion: challenging oneself and one's limits. In these terms it can be underlined Gino Rea's return to the trackwho will be at the start of the World Endurance Championship in the Superstock class in 2024 with the Wojcik team.

Suzuka's fear

The Englishman will thus officially return to racing after dramatic accident that saw him protagonist in the 2022 edition of the Suzuka 8 Hours. In that edition of the very Japanese classic, Rea fell at the Triangle chicane during the third and final free practice session, due to what was confirmed to be a brake problem on his CBR-1000R. The 34-year-old Briton suffered a brain injury on the occasion, but has now completed his recovery journey.

New opportunity

“In 2024 Gino Rea will return under the wings of the Wojcik Racing Teamwith which he began his journey in the World Endurance Championship in 2019 and in 2022 he won the World Championship as a Honda rider – we read in the note released by the Polish team Wojcik – Gino will join the #777 crew of last season's two fastest Superstock riders, Manfredi and Webb“. An announcement understandably welcomed by the joy of the entire international motorcycling world.