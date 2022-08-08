The Suzuka 8 Hours is back casting a shadow with it, but at the end of the weekend that crowned Honda it also brings good news. The conditions of Gino Rea, victim of a serious accident in free practice, seem to have improved significantly. The British rider is in a coma after the operation he underwent after his terrible crash, but he is responding well to treatment.

Doctors are in fact evaluating the hypothesis of interrupting assisted breathing, a condition that bodes well. What is surprising is the great reactivity of Rea, who appeared incredibly strong despite the critical conditions in which he arrived in the hospital. This was reported by Terry Rymer, British correspondent for Eurosport via a tweet: “The medical staff cannot believe how his body is recovering so quickly”.

The dynamics of the accident that took place on Saturday during free practice are not yet known. Rea crashed into the triangle chicane, the same one that was fatal to Daijiro Kato nearly 20 years ago. Left lifeless on the ground, he was immediately rescued and then transported to the nearby hospital. Rescuers then found his helmet destroyed on the track, with the pilot suffering damage to lungs, chest and head.

However, comforting news arrives from Japan that give a glimmer of hope: in fact, the next 24 hours are expected. If conditions remain stable, assisted breathing may be stopped and further steps forward in recovery can be evaluated.