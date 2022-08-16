A little over a week ago, the world of two wheels was in great concern for the health of Gino Rea, the victim of a frightening accident during the free practice of the Suzuka 8 Hours. Conditions appeared critical right from the start, but within a few days the progress is incredible.

The family, who arrived in Japan from Europe last Tuesday, gave updates on Rea’s conditions, and today has further comforted souls with good news: the respirator has been removed and now he is breathing independently. She is also starting to communicate with her family.

These are incredibly encouraging and absolutely positive steps, even the doctors in recent days were surprised by the rider’s responsiveness to treatment. Last Wednesday’s CT scan had given good news and Friday had opened his eyes. Day after day, Gino Rea takes steps forward that lead him towards a progressive recovery.

On Saturday of the Suzuka 8 Hours, Gino Rea suffered a crash whose dynamics are still unknown. Left on the ground, he was rescued and then taken to the nearby hospital by helicopter. So much fear for the rider’s conditions, which appeared critical right from the start. The local prosecutor opened an investigation after finding the destroyed helmet on the track. In the accident, which took place at the same chicane where Daijiro Kato had lost his life, Gino Rea sustained injuries to the chest, head and lungs. Operated, he went into a coma, but in the last few days he has been woken up and continues to improve day by day.