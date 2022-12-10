Gino Pesaresi is one of the protagonists of “The big show”. The former reality boy has been competing in the program Gisela Valcárcel to take the top prize in Saturday’s final.

His presence has been marked by a very strong romance rumor. And it is that some figures of the national show and viewers believe that she has a relationship with her partner Alexandra Clavijo. Who is the dancer?

Alexandra Clavijo: Gino Pesaressi’s partner in “The Big Show”

Alexandra Clavijo she is a professional dancer. She has also excelled in musical theater, artistic gymnastics, and modeling.

In addition, she is an active user of social networks. With 3,500 followers on Instagram, Gino Pesaressi’s partner usually publishes all her occurrences on “The big show”.

“We took all the gold palettes! Let’s go, team! ”, She wrote along with a collection of photographs of his last participation in the América Televisión space.

Alexandra Clavijo in an América Televisión dressing room. Photo: Alexandra Clavijo/Instagram

Why is Alexandra Clavijo linked to Gino Pesaressi?

Rumors of an alleged romance between the duo of “The big show” began after statements by Gino Pesaresi. In an edition of “America Today”, Ethel Well He asked him if he was alone. “Now I am believing a little more in love”, was her answer.

“I’m not dating, but I’m talking to someone I like very much, I don’t like to go out with a lot of people in the middle,” he added. Although he did not reveal the identity of the young woman. After these comments, the followers of the national show business and some personalities believe that she would have something with the dancer Alexandra Clavijo.

Gino Pesaressi and Alexandra Clavijo. Photo: composition LR/Alexandra Clavijo/Instagram

Gino Pesaressi prepares for the final of “The Big Show”

The model Gino Pesaresi He is one of the participants who seeks to win the grand finale of “El gran show”, for this reason, he refines the details of his presentation this Saturday, December 10, and shared part of the rehearsals on his Instagram.

“Well, people, last day of rehearsal, we are at the América TV facilities preparing what will be ‘The great show’, but from us because we will go out to kill”, commented the former member of “EEG”.