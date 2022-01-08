Gino Pesaressi He worried all his followers by revealing that he was infected with the coronavirus. Through his social networks, the television host said that he contracted the fearsome disease after, apparently, attending a massive event.

In his Instagram stories, the former reality boy said that he tested positive for the virus and urged everyone to get vaccinated, as his condition did not pass due to the fact that he was already immunized.

“Sal, there is an event, they said. Nothing will happen, they said. They are all vaccinated, they said. Don’t let your guard down ”, reads one of his Instagram stories.

“That is how I fell… Two years taking care of them. The important thing is to know that this variant is here to stay and the vaccines help it not to kill you, so to be smarter in choosing the dangerous places where one is exposed ”, he added.

Post by Gino Pesaressi Photo: Instagram

Gino Pesaressi receives a surprise from his daughter on her birthday

While celebrating his birthday in On Everyone’s Mouth, Gino Pesaressi was surprised by his daughter Gia. The little girl appeared running and threw herself into the arms of her father, for whom she only had words of praise.

Gino Pesaressi received a surprise from his daughter Gia for her birthday in En boca de todos. Photo: America TV capture

Gino Pesaressi questions Ducelia Echevarría

Indignant! The former reality boy Gino Pesaressi participated as a model to appear in the month of June of the 2022 calendar of On everyone’s lips, but that depended on the vote of the ‘warrior’ Ducelia Echevarría, who did not give him her vote. Faced with this denial, Pesaressi told him: “Why did you block me?”; and the model replied: “What are you talking about?” Faced with such statements, Tula Rodríguez questioned whether he did it with the intention of awakening romantic interest in her.