Gino Pesaresi It is on everyone’s lips and it is that a controversial event has just happened that involves the company where he worked. What happened? A group of cleaning workers denounced that the entity failed to deliver the respective payments. Faced with these accusations, the former host of “In everyone’s mouth” did not remain silent.

Workers denounce Gino Pesaressi’s company

This Tuesday, April 26, an average of 50 workers who provide cleaning services in health centers came to Diris Lima Norte, in Independencia, to claim that, according to their words, The company Grupo Gerencial has not made the full payment for its services for 3 months. They point out that they only received 400 soles and that there was also no bonus for National Holidays.

As it is recalled, in March 2021, the company of the former member of “This is war” was linked to irregular vaccinations against the coronavirus.

Gino Pesaressi’s response

Faced with the aforementioned complaint, Gino Pesaressi He published his defense through a statement that he shared via Twitter. In said publication, he confirmed that he resigned from the position of general manager of the Management Group in April of this year.

“Advance announcement. Released from the company in controversy since April,” Pesaressi wrote.

Gino Pesaressi speaks after complaint. Photo: Gino Pesaressi/Twitter

It should be noted that, despite what Pesaressi mentioned, a worker showed her contract dated July, in which the signature of Gino Pesaressi as general manager can be seen.

Why Gino Pesaressi is no longer in “On everyone’s lips”?

In an interview for El Popular, Gino Pesaressi explained that he is no longer part of “En boca de todos” because his contract expired and not because of any controversial issue with the production.

“All good, guys. Rather, thanks for asking (about his departure). And sorry for not being able to attend, but I’m solving some issues. It just ended my involvement with the show,” she noted.

What does Gino Pesaressi do after leaving “On everyone’s lips”?

Now that he is no longer part of the group of panelists of “On everyone’s lips”, Gino Pesaressi is focused on performing shows in nightclubs and collaborating with brands to generate publicity on social networks.

Gino Pesaressi: Find out what he’s working on after leaving “On everyone’s lips”. Photo: composition LR/Jazmín Ceras/America TV/Facebook/Gino Pesaressi

Gino Pesaressi started his business after giving up TV

Gino Pesaresi He spoke with El Popular about the food business he has opened. The former member of “This is war” gave new details of the enterprise that he has been developing, since his departure from “On everyone’s lips”:

“Now I am starting my first food store, so I have to be involved 24/7 watching the work and looking for personnel. We are approximately two weeks away from its opening. It is located in Barranco. Once the delivery option is enabled, we will also cover Miraflores, Chorrillos, among other districts.”