Gino Pesaresi took over the news covers after the last program of “The big show”. The reality boy faced his companions from the program in a dance versus and lost, so he did not tolerate the low score that the jury table gave him. For this reason, he complained live arguing that the production of the space has favoritism with certain participants. In the same way, minutes later, he starred in a moving scene when he received a message from his daughter.

“América espectaculos” approached the ex-host to ask him about the latest events in which he had been involved in the reality show by Gisela Valcárcel. Thus, the young man indicated that a delicate family matter had been throwing him off balance in recent days. “I have to handle emotional levels very well. It has nothing to do with my daughter, it’s a family issue, but seeing my daughter seizes me that sensitive part that I always try to cover ”, referred the dancer.

Gino Pesaressi accuses the production of “EGS” of having favorites

At the last gala of “El gran show”, the reality boy Gino Pesaressi accused the production of the program of being “conceited” after his squad lost in a dance versus against Melissa Paredes, Facundo González and Santiago Suárez.

“I have never been friends with producers, I have always had to row for things to go well. It is frustrating to feel that we do many things (…) it would be fair for us to have a proposal that is just as good (as theirs)”, said the rather frustrated dancer.

Melissa rebukes Gino Pesaressi for accusations

Melissa Paredes criticized Gino Pesaressi’s words after he stated live that she along with Facundo González and Santiago Suárez were the favorites of the production. Anthony Aranda’s partner told the reality boy that he was using a “very low resource.”

“Forgive me but If we talk about cocky, they give you 11, but you don’t dance at all. You are champion in a season where no one danced . Forgive me, but if you see your bachata or salsa steps, you don’t do steps, you do tricks, ”said the ex-model quite obfuscated.

Gino Pesaressi and Melissa Paredes had a tense live discussion. Photo: LR composition/América TV capture

Gino Pesaressi retracts his accusations

Minutes after he caused a wave of bickering among his colleagues from “The Big Show” after accusing the production of having favoritism towards certain contestants, Gino Pesaressi took the floor to apologize for his hasty words.

The reality boy explained that he was facing delicate family problems and, therefore, had difficulty managing his emotions. “I try to take refuge at work, but those emotions intersect and unfortunately it played against me nowGino said.

Gino Pesaresi. Photo: Composition/Capture America TV/Broadcast

Gino Pesaressi was endorsed by Milena Zárate

After the program ended, Milena Zárate was approached by the GV Producciones press to be consulted regarding the controversial statements made by her partner Gino Pesaressi in “El gran show”.

Contrary to what many would think, the singer also supported what was expressed by her colleague. “What Gino said is true, from the beginning we had a disadvantage from the versus topic, obviously there was already a topic that we were carrying,” she said to the surprise of the audience.