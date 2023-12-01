‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ has been attracting more and more fans due to its innovative format and its charismatic participants. However, the competition also gets more complicated with each new episode. Unfortunately, in the latest edition of the program, Gino Pesaressi He failed to captivate the jury and was eliminated from the competition.

“I think it’s fantastic to be in a place where I work and where I can learn so much…For me it has been like entering the sea without knowing what awaits me. “I’m not leaving sad because I know I’ve given my best,” the actor said moved after being eliminated. In addition to this, his colleagues supported him because of his qualities as a person..Giacomo Bocchio He also had some heartfelt words for the former reality show guy: “My dear Gino, from the beginning we were able to enjoy your chivalry and your kindness to everyone.”