greg michael surprised his followers by denouncing that Sebastian Lizarzaburu He would have kept part of the money he collected after the serious accident he suffered when he cut his arm with a broken mirror. The Belgian model pointed out that the final sum granted by who was his friend did not match the amounts that people close to his environment had donated to him while he was in a coma, according to vouchers that they sent him .

For this reason, both characters had a heated discussion in the edition of this Wednesday, January 19, of Love and Fire, where the foreigner said he was beaten, since part of that amount would have been delivered by his own mother. However, this would not be the first time that the “rock man” would be involved in a similar event.

Gino Pesaressi and the time he exposed Sebastián Lizarzaburu

In the past Gino Pesaresi He took the place of Greg Michael and accused Lizarzaburu of having given another use to the money that was given to him. The driver of On everyone’s lips pointed out that a group of people close to the reality boy responded to his call and delivered a series of donations that were intended for his daughter, but that he ended up using for other purposes.

“A person who makes this type of request to his friends at work because he needs the money to cover that (his daughter’s health) does not appear later with an 18 thousand dollar car, new, of the year, when in reality they gave him the money for their children,” he said.

Andrea San Martín recognized the misuse of money by Sebastián Lizarzaburu

In the same video where Gino Pesaressi makes his complaint, Andrea San Martín appears, acknowledging that his partner had indeed given another use to the sum he requested as a donation for his daughter. The blonde indicated that she felt quite involved since Sebastian included her in her request.

“I even apologized to a couple of people because I knew that this money was never returned and because it was an issue that involved me. I was ashamed to see those people’s faces knowing that the money was never returned. I didn’t know where to put my head,” she specified.

Sebastián spoke on his networks and assured that he will not help anyone again

After appearing on national television and giving his release, in reference to the accusations made by Greg Michel, the former reality boy Sebastián Lizarzaburu spoke on his social networks and left a radical warning.

Post by Sebastian Lizarzaburu

In that sense, he asserted: “As it became clear in the program, with great sorrow, but at the same time (it is) true: sometimes, for helping or trying to be good people without expecting anything in return, you wonder why they come to be so unfair and ungrateful. You get frustrated, but finally, what happens? That sometimes the best thing you can do for others is, precisely, to do nothing.”

Sebastián Lizarzaburu assures that he saved Greg Michel’s life

The model Sebastián Lizarzaburu was very angry when he heard his friend Greg Michel accuse him of having kept part of the money he collected for his recovery, while the Belgian was in a coma.

However, the problem is that the former reality boy who lives in Tarapoto could not say for sure what was the amount for which he is outraged and doubting Andrea San Martín’s partner.

Sebastián Lizarzaburu regrets the statements of Greg Michel

In the midst of the controversy over an alleged scam with donations to Greg Michel, Sebastián Lizarzaburu decided to answer live and regretted that the Belgian, whom he considers a great friend, would publicly harm his image. The former reality boy stressed that he has been by the model’s side for a long time, even when he had no job or financial support.

“I have given him food, a house, a place to live. He had nowhere to drop dead, ”she said through a call to Love and fire.

Lady Guillen invites Sebastián Lizarzaburu and Greg Michel to her program

The presenter of Panamericana TV, Lady Guillen, She was surprised at the problem of Sebastian and Greg Michel, who were very close. She does not believe that Lizarzaburu has taken advantage of that moment and she did not hesitate to call him “savior”.

“Sebastián was his friend, he was his savior. He asked for help for his friend, he reported the accident on his social networks and now they say he took advantage… I don’t know. In any case, if there was indeed an advantage, let them come to the program to tell everything, ”he mentioned.

The host Lady Guillén wants to solve the problem of Sebastián and Greg in her program.

Greg Michel and Sebastián Lizarzaburu smooth rough edges

greg michel He used his social networks to put an end to the public discussion he had with his friend Sebastián Lizarzaburu.

“We have been able to clarify everything regarding the public and the topic that was discussed. Everything is clear between him and me. It turns out that there were people who wanted to boycott our friendship with bad intentions by creating rumors that only overwhelmed things more, ”he indicated.

“Our friendship will not be lost for other people and we have already talked and talked internally. We are already seeing this whole issue without losing our friendship or listening to others.”