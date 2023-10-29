‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ It has become one of the most watched reality shows on national television. Gala by gala, the participants of this fourth season give everything to remain in competition, otherwise they could follow in the footsteps of Flor Polo, Ximena Hoyos, Saskia Bernaola and Renato Rossini Jr. and be ELIMINATED. TonightGino Pesaressi and Renato Rossini were sent to the dreaded sentence and will have to convince the demanding jury made up of Javier Masías, Nelly Rossinelli and Giacomo Bochio of being worthy of continuing in competition.

Who was sentenced in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

Gino Pesaressi and Renato Rossini were sent to sentencing. For their part, TilTozano and ‘Flaco’ Granda were saved from being sent to sentencing. It is important to remember that those sentenced tonight will compete with ‘Checho’ Ibarra ‘Flaco’ Isla and to continue in competition. One of them will say goodbye to the competition.

Who is still competing in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities?

Tilsa Lozano, Renato Rossini, ‘Checho’ Ibarra, Fiorella Cayo, Gino Pesaressi, Christian Ysla, Mónica Zevallos and ‘Flaco’ Granda continue in competition; However, Renato Rossini Jr., Saskia Bernaola, Ximena Hoyos and Flor Polo were eliminated