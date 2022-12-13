Gino Pesaressi and Natalie Vértiz starred in a brief love story in 2012, when both were part of the program “This is war.” Ten years later, her followers remembered the couple again, after Natalie sent her greetings for her victory in “The Big Show”.

Currently, Gino is separated from Mariana Vértiz, but with a daughter in between. For her part, Natalie Vértiz is happily married to Yaco Eskenazi, with whom she has two children.

How did the romance between Natalie Vértiz and Gino Pesaressi begin?

During a conversation with Gisela Valcárcel, the model Natalie Vértiz said that when she entered “This is war” the game “Kiss in the mouth” was in fashion, so the producers did not hesitate to place her next to Gino Pesaressi, who at that time then he was the only bachelor of the game reality show.

In addition, she explained why she was not initially linked to her current husband: “Yaco was supposedly with Sully (Sáenz), so I didn’t even look at him anymore, that’s why they linked me to Gino Pesarresi at first, but we never took that step… we never went to the movies with Gino,” he said.

Gino Pesaressi makes a romantic surprise for Natalie Vértiz. Photo: America TV

Were the flirtations between Natalie Vértiz and Gino Pesaressi real?

Everything would indicate that the initial flirtations were real; however, these would not have worked, so after a couple of weeks they both decided not to continue them.

It should be noted that both point out that they never specified the relationship. However, Pesaressi did manage to formalize with Natalie’s sister, Mariana Vértiz, with whom he currently has a daughter.