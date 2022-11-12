Two new tails concern artists from “The Great Show”! Gisela Valcarcel He announced, a few days ago on his social networks, that two participants would enter “The Great Show” so that the competition becomes more spicy. Until now, they were incognito, but the program “Amor y fuego” wanted to spoil the surprise for GV Producciones and announced the stars that will debut on November 12.

It would be the businesswoman Milena Zárate and the former reality boy Gino Pesaressi, who would arrive at the next dance contest gala to challenge the remaining participants and dream of raising the cup. Below, we tell you more details about the speculation of the Willax TV space.

Milena Zárate and Gino Pesaressi would be the new tails of “Love and fire”

According to the report of “Love and fire”, the former host of “On everyone’s lips” Gino Pesaressi would be the new relief for “The great show” despite the fact that he was not involved in many scandals after moving away from “This is war”.

On the other hand, the singer Milena Zárate would enter the dance reality show for “ declare war on Gabriela Herrera ”. Everything indicates that there will be a show this November 12.

“The great show”: Santiago Suárez and his dancer go viral when they approach

Infidelities are the bread of every season! Apparently, there is no edition of “El gran show” that is free of scandals and, although nothing has been confirmed yet, TikTok users were very aware of the way in which the Santiago Suárez dancer hugged him from behind in the Instagram stories of the driver Gisela Valcárcel.

The also actress Marines Acosta would be the person who works together with the artist of “back to the neighborhood”, who would have a lot of confidence with the lover of Raysa Ortiz. So far, no one has commented on the matter. We look forward to the November 12 edition to learn more about the subject.