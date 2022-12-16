Gino Pesaressi paralyzed the world of show business by becoming two-time champion of the recent season of “The Big Show.” However, beyond his talent for dancing, the figure of “This is war” has also grabbed the headlines of the show for his love life. what happened between Gino and Korina Rivadeneira?

Gino Pesaressi began his career as a model, while the Venezuelan Korina Rivadeneira sought to make a name for herself on Peruvian television at the beginning of the last decade.

How did Gino Pesaressi and Korina Rivadeneira meet?

Although to Gino Pesaressi and Korina Rivadeneira They are remembered for being iconic figures from “Esto es guerra”, the truth is that they met long ago, when they were both models for the now-defunct “Habacilar” program.

It was precisely on the set of the program led by Raúl Romero that the romance between Gino Pesaressi and Korina Rivadeneira began. However, the couple suffered their first crisis, which was evidenced in “This is war” (2012), a program in which Gino participated as part of the ‘Cobras’.

Gino Pesaressi and Korina Rivadeneira starred in a romantic moment in “This is war.” Photo: Capture/America Television

“I know that we have been through many tough things and problems. When you’re happy, you look for a way to sabotage yourself and I really feel happy and complete with you in many ways. I feel that you are the girl who is going to guide me (…) Would you like to come back with me?” Gino Pesaressi said before kneeling before Korina Rivadeneira in “This is war.”

Eventually, the couple resumed their relationship to the point that they acted together in the hit series “Al fondo hay sitio.” Korina Rivadeneria debuted on Peruvian television with the role of Abigail Chávez, the love interest of Nicolás de las Casas in the fourth season.

For his part, Gino Pesaressi played Lauro, Abigail’s (Korina Rivadeneira) ex-boyfriend, precisely in a scene in which Nicolás discovers them together.

Why did Gino Pesaressi and Korina Rivadeneira break up?

According to local media, Gino Pesaressi gave Korina Rivadeneira a ring on their first anniversary. However, the Venezuelan clarified that it was not a request for a hand: “ It’s not an engagement ring, but I imagine that when the time comes for the proposal, I’m going to be excited. ”.

Despite said symbolic ring, Gino Pesaressi and Korina Rivadeneira they ended their relationship for good because they couldn’t fix their differences. It was thus that both figures of “This is war” met other couples. While Pesaressi began a relationship with Mariana Vértiz, sister of Natalie Vértiz, Korina did the same with the reality boy Krayg Peña.

Currently, Gino Pesaressi is a father as a result of his now ex-relationship with Mariana Vértiz and Korina Rivadeneira started a family with Mario Hart, her current husband.

Gino Pesaressi won in “The Big Show”

On December 10, Gino Pesaressi was part of the final of “El gran show” where five participants tried to take the trophy home. After the elimination of Melissa Paredes and Facundo González, Santiago Suárez, Milena Zárate and Gino Pesaressi had a definitive fight. The winner? Gino Pesaresi.

Gino Pesaressi won the 2022 season of “The Big Show.” Photo: Capture of America TV

Gino Pesaressi is caught kissing a young woman

After his triumph in “The Big Show”, Gino Pesaresi celebrated his 35th birthday at a local nightclub. However, what attracted the most attention was that the ex-reality boy passionately kissed a mysterious woman, according to the images of the program “Magaly TV, the firm”.

It should be noted that a few days ago his ex-partner, Mariana Vértiz, dedicated loving messages to him through his social networks for his recent triumph in “El gran show”, reason for which a possible reconciliation was speculated; however, this has not been confirmed.