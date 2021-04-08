Gino Pesaressi is the new host of En boca de todos and, after joining the program, he decided to spread a message on his social networks thanking the support he has received from his followers in the last hours.

The model assured that the proposal dates from a few weeks ago, after the departure of ‘Carloncho’. However, he said that this did not prevent him from feeling nervous on his return to television.

“Thank you very much for all your messages full of good vibes . Today I was too nervous, but equally happy since I saw the possibility of returning to TV far away and although, I knew a little more than a month ago that they had thought of me for this great challenge, emotion always works against it, “he wrote in his Instagram account.

Finally, Gino Pesaressi promised that he will improve his performance as the days go by: “Har I do my best to learn fast and contribute my grain of sand to make their afternoons a little more entertaining while also having fun, because we all need some distraction in these difficult and uncertain times ”.

This is how Gino Pesaressi entered En boca de todos

Gino Pesaressi became the new member of En boca de todos and now replaces ‘Carloncho’ in the host of the program. After a long intrigue, it was revealed that the former reality boy joins Tula Rodríguez, Maju Mantilla and Ricardo Rondón.

Upon entering the América TV space, he expressed his joy at returning to television: “ I’m super excited, I come here to have fun with everyone at home . I am too happy, I have an amalgam of feelings. Thanks to PRO TV for giving me this opportunity ”, he expressed in the broadcast on Wednesday, April 7.

