The beauty of live. Adriano Aragozzini, historic journalist and record producer, was a guest on Today is another day this afternoon, telling many anecdotes about show business personalities he met in his career. The journalist, a guest of Serena Bortone, revealed a decidedly hot detail about Gino Paoli. According to Aragozzini, the great artist used to do “una se**” before singing.

When he was working on Oggi, one of his journalist colleagues had to interview Paoli. It jumped because the singer’s response to the reporter embarrassed her and sent her into a rage. Thus, it was he who replaced his colleague when the director again commissioned him to interview the great Genoese singer-songwriter: “I can tell you why we became friends. I was a journalist and wrote for Oggi. The director gave the task of interviewing a journalist, now very famous in politics, it took her more than two months to do this interview. She goes to sing it, she didn’t have the idea of ​​what Gino Paoli was like at the time and she asked him: what does she do before singing? Clamorous mistake, because he said: before I sing, I’ll have a fuck. She called him a peasant and walked away. After a while, the director gave me the task of interviewing Gino Paoli”, said Aragozzini. All amid amazement, embarrassment and freezing in the studio for Serena Bortone and the other ‘stable affections’ of the Rai 1 broadcast.