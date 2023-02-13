During the final of the 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival, Gino Paoli made a shocking revelation about Little Tony. The anecdote told by the artist about his colleague’s private life aroused the embarrassment of everyone present at the Ariston Theater. However, the response from the singer’s daughter was not long in coming. Let’s find out all of her statements together.

Among guests of the fifth evening of Festival of San Remo there was one of the most famous faces in the world of Italian music, Gino Paoli. The latter, after having performed with the song “A Long Love Story,” said one anecdote on Little Tony’s love life:

Little Tony had come to play Cantagiro, then he returned home and the woman who had cheated on him with some friends in Tony’s house.

The artist’s unexpected statement caused theembarrassment by the whole audience, including Amadeus and Gianni Morandi who tried to stop him. However, there was nothing to do, now it was a story told live. In light of this, the Daughter by Little Tony couldn’t help but reply at ainterview issued to Italian stories:

It was about a person who is no longer there and who couldn’t fight back and I found it all really ugly.

Christine Ciacci she admitted she stayed bad for the sensational gesture of which Paoli became the protagonist:

Dad’s fans were as upset as I was. I was injured. Gino Paoli could have also told a thousand other anecdotes. I don’t understand the choice to tell this thing which, even if it were true, was not very delicate.

Finally, the woman finished her speech claiming to claim the apologies by the Italian artist. These were hers words: