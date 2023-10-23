A biography of Gino Paoli will be released soon, which will also talk about the singer’s suicide attempt. He recently spoke about it in an interview, in which he explains the reasons for the gesture

In anticipation of the release of a new biography, on the life and career of the famous Italian singer, in an interview Gino Paoli tells of when he tried to take one’s own life. It wasn’t because she had a crushing disappointment. But simply because she had everything. By chance she didn’t manage to end it with a gunshot as she had instead planned to do.

“What will I do when i grow up. My first 90 years” is the book in which Gino Paoli tells his life and his songs. The biography will be released on November 1st, published by Bompiani. We will talk about him about his passion for music, for cars, for the good life and his family.

But we will also talk about loss of many friends and the day he himself tried to leave, shooting himself in the chest. The bullet, however, only grazed his pericardium. And it’s still there, but “he no longer bothers by ringing the metal detector, it must have rusted“.

Many wanted to know the reason for that gesture on the part of one of the most famous songwriters and popular Italian music. He himself gave many answers. Now he doesn’t even know how to explain what happened.

In an interview with Corriere della Sera, spoke about the many hypotheses behind an act which, fortunately, did not have a fatal outcome. Maybe he did it after the death of a friend in a car accident. Gino Paoli was driving. Or maybe because he had everything and had nothing left to live for.

Gino Paoli tries to take his own life: years later he tells what the reasons for the gesture were

I remember at the hospital asking ‘how are the others?’ and a nun said ‘good’. Pause: ‘One is dead’. She said it as only priests and nuns know how to deal with certain things. I go haywire there. Arnaldo says that I had a depression that remained within me until the shooting. I don’t know, I don’t agree, but Arnaldo lived with me since we were 14… It could be an unconscious explanation.

The singer, when asked by the journalist about a possible disappointment in love behind that gesture, responded like this: