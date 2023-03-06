Gino Paoli against the stop to smoking: “He used to ask himself: disturbance?”

Gino Paoli he rails against the government for the hypothesis put forward by the Minister of Health Tell us Of to forbid The smoke in publiceven in dehorsat stops of the public transport and in parks in the presence of pregnant women. “I will found a party – says Gino Paoli to La Stampa – and given that there are in Italy 12 million smokers I would also win well. Then I would try to avoid impositions where and when to smoke. Laws take effect when lack of education. At one time, especially among other people, permission was asked: sorry, do i bother? If the answer was yes, you didn’t mind your own business carriage of a train. TO 88 years old I’m still here. People I knew who lived healthy lives are gone. I also asked the writer Andrea for an opinion on this Camilleri, who meant it. He answered me: at ninety years old I am still alive while my friends be moderate they do not exist anymore”.

Gino Paul then, it also makes it a matter of lost revenue for the State. “Taxing cigarettes, the government makes a lot of money. They thought about how many would they lose? The cigarette – continues Paoli to La Stampa – is a habit, an addiction. But also some kind of friend to whom ask to help you. At some point I had stopped. Then in one hospital corridor, after my father’s stroke, I started again. I was so depressed and the only thing that came to me was that. At my age I have to admit with what I’ve smoked I’ve had much more than luck. I hardly smoke anymore, except with the electronic cigarette. If you don’t know anything, if you do things just for a whim, it’s right that they forbid you this and that. A idiot remains a cretin“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

