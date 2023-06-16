the swiss cyclist Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious) died this morning as a result of the serious injuries he suffered on Thursday’s stage, when he fell down a ravine on stage five of the Tour of Switzerlandrace that made a decision for the sixth fraction.

Bahrain communicated the loss “with deep sadness and heavy hearts” adding that the team “is devastated” and that their “thoughts and prayers are with Gino’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”



(Mourning in cycling: Santiago Buitrago’s teammate died in the Tour of Switzerland)

(Shakira exploded: reveals intimacies of Gerard Piqué and the tax trial)

After the accident that occurred on the final descent of Thursday’s stage, the 26-year-old rider was revived on the spot by medical personnel who also performed CPRbefore being airlifted to the hospital.

The memory

“Despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff at Chur hospital, Gino was unable to overcome this, his last and greatest challenge, and at 11:30 am we said goodbye to one of our team’s bright lights,” the Bahraini squad reported. .

“We are devastated by the loss of Gino Mäder. His talent, dedication and enthusiasm were an inspiration to all of us. He was not only an extremely talented rider, but a great person off the bike. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” said CEO, Milan Erzen.

The decision





The Tour of Switzerland decided that the sixth day, which will be held this Friday, will be held in a neutralized way in memory of Gino Mäder.

It was pointed out that the peloton will only travel the last 30 km and all the cyclists will ride neutralized, in tribute to the Swiss, until the arrival town of Oberwil-Lieli.