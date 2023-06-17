Gino Mader: the Tour of Switzerland accuses massive withdrawals due to the death of the cyclist

The team Bahrain Victorious, very affected by the tragic loss of his runner the Swiss Gino Maderhas decided to “withdraw from the Tour de Suisse,” the training reported in a brief statement.

Friday’s stage was reduced to the last 20 neutralized kilometers, which the riders covered as a tribute to Mäder after learning of his death. The cyclist died as a result of the serious injuries he suffered on Thursday’s stage when he fell down a ravine.

Two more

the swiss team Tudor and the Belgian formation intermarché They announced their withdrawal from the race this Saturday.

“After careful consideration and discussion with riders and staff, the team has decided not to continue participating in the Tour of Switzerland this year,” Tudor tweeted.

“In these difficult circumstances we believe it is humane to respect the feelings of our riders and pay tribute to Gino,” the team said. The Intermarché-Circus-Wanty, for its part, announced on its social networks: “After consulting with our riders and staff, we have decided to withdraw from the Tour of Switzerland. Our priority is to respect the physical health of our riders.”

