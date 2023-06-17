Saturday, June 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Gino Mader: the Tour of Switzerland accuses massive withdrawals due to the death of the cyclist

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 17, 2023
in Sports
0
Gino Mader: the Tour of Switzerland accuses massive withdrawals due to the death of the cyclist


close

Gino Mader

Gino Wooder.

Gino Wooder.

Bahrain, Intermarché and Tudor dropped out of the race.

The team Bahrain Victorious, very affected by the tragic loss of his runner the Swiss Gino Maderhas decided to “withdraw from the Tour de Suisse,” the training reported in a brief statement.

Friday’s stage was reduced to the last 20 neutralized kilometers, which the riders covered as a tribute to Mäder after learning of his death. The cyclist died as a result of the serious injuries he suffered on Thursday’s stage when he fell down a ravine.
(Gerard Piqué, exhausted and stressed by his children’s vacations, away from Shakira) (Who was Gino Mader, a cyclist who died tragically in the Tour of Switzerland?)

See also  Hard-nosed Brown: "Who makes the rules, the FIA ​​or the teams?"

Two more

the swiss team Tudor and the Belgian formation intermarché They announced their withdrawal from the race this Saturday.

“After careful consideration and discussion with riders and staff, the team has decided not to continue participating in the Tour of Switzerland this year,” Tudor tweeted.

“In these difficult circumstances we believe it is humane to respect the feelings of our riders and pay tribute to Gino,” the team said. The Intermarché-Circus-Wanty, for its part, announced on its social networks: “After consulting with our riders and staff, we have decided to withdraw from the Tour of Switzerland. Our priority is to respect the physical health of our riders.”
(Gino Mader: pain and crying, this was the lot’s heartfelt tribute to the deceased cyclist)

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

See also  Millionaires took a triumph from Barranquilla and left Junior in trouble

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Gino #Mader #Tour #Switzerland #accuses #massive #withdrawals #due #death #cyclist

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
F1 | Analysis: Red Bull looks for stability on the curbs, Ferrari under braking

F1 | Analysis: Red Bull looks for stability on the curbs, Ferrari under braking

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result