His parents called Gino Mäder Gino after Gino Bartali, the iron man, the immortal Franciscan cyclist, who died of old age at the age of 85, but the name did not lend him more attributes than the love of cycling, wrestling, I despise pain, sacrifice.

Gino Mäder was not made of iron, but, like all cyclists, more of bones and skin and guts than of meat, 1.81 meters, 61 kilos, more fragile than he wanted to think, than a 26-year-old wants to believe years that he feels almighty on the bicycle, and he descends at 90 per hour the Albula Pass, beautiful and desolate, an asphalt strip surrounded by ravines and hard stone precipices at more than 2,000 meters of altitude, and some lakes and leafy forests in remoteness. Baja coupled to a Merida bike that is a prodigy of technology, light, solid, disc brakes, high rims, tires tubeless, very fast, and when coming out of a curve to the left, the reason is not yet known, perhaps we will never know, it does not turn, but continues straight ahead and plunges into a ravine. The asphalt is perfect. The sun shines. Free fall of 30 meters. Empty. A sparse grassy slope. There is no more vegetation, branches, trees, bushes to stop his fall, as they stopped Pedro Horrillo’s, who fell down an 80-meter ravine at the Culmine de San Pietro towards Bergamo in the 2009 Giro, and saved his life because instinctively in his fall tried to grab hold of all the poor vegetation that was born in the ravine, and even today, 14 years later, the fingers of his hand ache and remind him of the moment. Mäder falls into a large puddle of water between stones and the medical services, who descend very quickly, find him unconscious. They revive him. They open a pathway, give him IVs. He is transported by helicopter to Coire hospital. There is no medical report, only extremely serious information. A few hours later, on Friday morning, his team, Bahrain, announces his death.

The public prosecutor’s office and the Grisons cantonal police have opened an investigation and have requested the testimony of anyone who saw or recorded the accident.

The sixth stage of the Tour of Switzerland was cut short. The last 20 kilometers were disputed until the Oberwil-Lieli finish line, which the 150 riders in the peloton, the Bahrain leading the way, covered as a procession of honor in neutral gear, following a ritual begun in the Tour in 1967 after Tom’s death. Simpson, due to cardiac collapse, on the ascent to Mont Ventoux.

The cyclists, Juan Ayuso, winner of the stage, who descended there alone a few minutes before, the others, found out about the fall late. Those who saw it live, like the Frenchman Romain Bardet, who also saw the American Magnus Sheffield fall on the same curve (rescued whole, with only concussion) says that he felt paralyzed. “I’ve been terribly afraid,” he says. “It was going a hundred an hour and it has disappeared into thin air…”

Mäder is treated below, to the left, at the bottom of the ravine through which he fell. On the right, the assists help to promote the American Sheffield on foot, fallen with Mäder. SWpix/Zac Williams (EFE)

Of Gino Mäder, born on January 4, 1997 in St. Gallen (Switzerland), the town near Lake Costanza from which he will leave, precisely the time trial on Sunday in which Ayuso, third overall, the fans began to talk before for their misfortunes than for their victories. In Paris-Nice he covered the queen stage, heroically, the climb to La Colmiane in 2021, and when he already felt like the winner, with 20 meters to go, Primoz Roglic appeared, insatiable, behind him and passed him quietly. The fans pitied Mäder and insulted Roglic, who had already won two stages, who was already an outstanding leader, who didn’t need victory. Roglic said that he did not understand those unwritten laws of cycling, that of allowing everyone to have the right to win, and that his obligation was to always win. In a kind of poetic justice, the Slovenian suffered several falls the next day. No cyclist from any team stopped to help him. He lost Paris-Nice. Two months later, Mäder won a magnificent stage on the climb to San Giacomo, in Ascoli Piceno. He arrived escaped, the brand of him. Egan Bernal, who would end up winning the Giro, reached 12s. The Italian journalists then asked him for his name. They told him about life, the miracles of the iron man. “My parents like cycling and they named me Gino for Bartali,” said the runner who, precisely, started cycling very young to overcome the trauma of his divorce. “But until now, when you tell me about his life, I had no idea who he was. I don’t know anything about his life. In August, he ran the Vuelta. He finished fifth and best junior. In Bahrain he was the trusted cyclist of the leaders, Caruso, Mohoric, Mikel Landa, Pello Bilbao. The covid 19 has tormented the career of Mäder, pistard, climber, time trialist. It deprived him of making his debut in the last Tour and of running the last Giro. This year he thought, finally, to be able to debut in the Tour, the great race in which, always supportive and committed, he also planned to continue his work in the fight against climate change and in defense of glaciers, raising funds, contributing money according to their positions and results.

All the cyclists in the world, the entire world of cycling, throw themselves into the nets to mourn their dead comrade. Many are critical. They write about the danger of tires tubeless, of disc brakes, of bicycles that allow uncontrollable speeds to be reached, although, recalls Pedro Horrillo, with disc brakes braking can be better modulated and with tubeless tires you can run with less pressure, with a wider tread tread. World champion Remco Evenepoel lamented the organizers’ taste for stage finishes placed after a steep descent, rather than at the top. The fifth stage of the Swiss round ended right at the end of a 10-kilometre descent after reaching the Albula at 2,315 metres. “They are just looking for an easy show,” said Evenepoel, who survived a similar fall off a bridge in the Lombardy Tour in August 2020. The third stage of the Tour of Slovenia took place in the shadow of Mäder’s death, which brought the riders to tears. “When they told me at the finish what had happened in Switzerland, my joy flew,” said the winner of the stage, the German from Bora Ide Schelling. “It is not a day to celebrate. These tears are not of joy, but of sadness for Gino Mäder. Today I have lost a friend. I don’t feel like talking about my victory”.

Descending the Galibier in the 1935 Tour, Francisco Cepeda from Sopuerta from Biscay died after falling because a tubular wheel came off the rim. Descending the Portet d’Azet, the Italian Fabio Casartelli died in the 1995 Tour, who hit his head, without a helmet, against the stone parapet of a bridge, and 20 years ago, in the Paris-Nice race in 2003, he killed himself in Saint Étienne the Kazakh Andrei Kivilev, after hitting his head when he fell down a pass. His death accelerated the mandatory use of the helmet, an element that did not prevent Belgian Wouter Weylandt from dying in the 2011 Giro after falling down the Bocco, in the Ligurian Apennines.

