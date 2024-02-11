Gino Cecchettin: civic commitment, the manager and that manifesto book for entering politics

Gino Cecchettin he may enter politics soon. Giulia's father, the girl brutally killed by her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta, would have ended up on the list of eligible candidates candidates for the European elections by the PD. Gino Cecchettin – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – has transformed into a sort of symbolic figurewith a series of public speeches (including one at his daughter's funeral), interviews and so on television appearances. In the emotional wave that accompanied the facts, it became a sort of emblem not only of tragedybut also of possibility of overcoming it, of hope for social change. With a continuous activism that to many seemed excessive and which also attracted hatred and criticism. At the time of his daughter's murder, he had announced his “civic commitment”. His book, written with Marco Franzoso, will be released on March 5th by Rizzoli, “Dear Giulia“. What I learned from you.

Written in the form of a letter to the 22 year oldin reality – continues Il Fatto – the book is explicitly also aimed at other parents and institutions. In short, a political trace is more than evident. Not only. Cecchettin also addressed to the services of a London agency of marketing for authors and actors, Andrew Nurnberg. All choices in the direction of a public commitment that he intends to carry forward. For him, it's about a place on the list in the North East. The same constituency where Stefano should run Bonaccini, which has not yet released the reserve: it had given the end of January as the deadline for doing so. But he still doesn't express himself: he still hopes that in the end Giorgia Meloni will decide to remove the veto in the third term for the Regional Presidents, which would remain his priority. And who knows that in the end Cecchettin's candidacy would not end damage Bonaccini himselfin the choice of preferences by voters.