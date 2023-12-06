Gino Cecchettin takes a break from work after the death of his daughter Giulia. The announcement in a post on Linkedin

“To my customers, suppliers, friends and colleagues, it is with great sorrow that I share with you a moment of break from my workdeeply marked by the recent loss of my daughter Giulia. This period of mourning and reflection is and will be a difficult momentbut also an opportunity to rreflect on the importance of positive relationships and mutual support”. With these words Gino Cecchettinfather of Giulia – the girl killed at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta– announces to colleagues – via a Linkedin post – his “break” from work. Gino is in fact the founder and CEO of 4neXta company that provides technological products and solutions to all companies operating in the automation field.

“In these dark days, the post continues, I have experienced the immeasurable value of those who offer sincere support, a shoulder to cry on and kind words that can console a broken heart. The solidarity I received from friends, family and colleagues was… fundamental support. Allow me to testify the importance of taking a break when life tests us in unimaginable ways.”

Gino does not rule out involvement in the social world after the disappearance of his daughter. “I’m also thinking, she writes on Linkedin, about a new one civic commitment that will accompany my travels. I wish to channel the pain into positive actions, which can help those who find themselves in the same situations as Giulia.” “Vi thank you for your supportcomments Giulia’s father, and I kindly ask you to respect my need to take this break to grieve and start again with renewed commitment”.

