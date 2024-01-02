Now Gino Cecchettin also has a personal manager

The story of Giulia Cecchettinthe girl killed by her ex Filippo Turetta, marked December 2023. A tragedy that shocked all of Italy and which is still talked about. The family of the young girl brutally stabbed by Turetta now try try to live with this immense pain. Gino Cecchettin, Giulia's father, has decided to rely on one communication expert, perhaps for a possible future as a writer. Gino left his job last December, announcing it on LinkedIn. “To my customers, suppliers, friends and colleagues. It is with great sorrow that I share with you a moment's pause from my profession, deeply marked by the recent loss of my daughter Giulia”, had written. Then, on the future, she added: “This period of mourning and reflection is and will be a difficult journey, but also an opportunity to reflect on the importance of positive relationships and mutual support.” She is – we read in Il Gazzettino – Barbara Barbieri and she works for Andrew Nurberg fiction writers and authors. From now on the woman will deal with Gino's relations with the press: “Mr. Cecchettin he needs to rest“, he told journalists.

Andrew Nurberg deals with communication but is also a literary agency. It represents authors from around the world in children's fiction and fiction. “These days Gino Cecchettin he took a vacation and does not feel like giving interviews and statements”, the agent said. In recent times the family was kept in secrecy. Uncle Andrea Camerotto shared the letter signed “one of your peers, Filippo” in which a young man repented of the problems caused to his ex-girlfriend. Giulia's father tries to leave again from a communications agency.

