According to some rumours, Gino Cecchettin would have made contact with a communication agency in London for a book or a fiction about his daughter Giulia, killed by her ex-boyfriend

According to some rumors recently made known, Gino Cecchettin would have contacted a communications agency in London, which already represents actors and celebrities from the world of entertainment. The idea would be to create a book or even one fiction about his daughter Giuliakilled at the age of 22 by her ex-boyfriend, Filippo Turetta, who then tried to escape.

Credit: Che Tempo Che Fa

The newspaper Il Gazzettino today reports that the Andrew Nurnberga London agency famous for having writers, actors and other celebrities from the world of entertainment as clients, will follow Gino Cecchettin for a project on his daughter's femicide.

Apparently the father of Giulia, the 22-year-old girl killed in Vigonovo last November 11th by her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta, was thinking of making a book or a fiction to tell her story. This news, however, has not been confirmed by those directly involved.

For a few days, the father of Giulia Cecchettin He is not active on social media. Furthermore, he has no longer made public statements. Already on the occasion of his participation in Che tempo che fa he had announced that he wanted to create a Foundation in the name of his dead daughter.

The aim was to talk about feminicides, to spread the word in our country culture of non-violence and respect for women. A project aimed above all at men to explain that loving does not mean possessing the other.

Gino Cecchettin, a communications agency in London for a book or fiction about his deceased daughter

The latest rumors instead speak of another project. Giulia's father would have turned to a London agency to create a story dedicated to his 22-year-old daughter. Agency that could also take care of her relations with the press.

Many also speculate that the London-based communications agency could help Gino Cecchettin write a book, a fiction or a story for the cinema, inspired by the story experienced by his family.