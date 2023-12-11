Gino Cecchettin's message to men: “Say I love you to your partners or wives. Always say it, even at this moment”

Guest on last night's episode of What's the weather like, Gino Cecchettin he amazed once again with the calmness, dignity and strength that he decided to deploy after the death of his daughter Giulia. The message with which she closed the interview was touching, in which she invited men to say “I love you” to their wives and partners as many times as possible, whenever possible.

Credit: Che Tempo Che Fa

Exactly one month has passed since that terrible November 11th in which the life of Giulia Cecchettin, a 22-year-old student about to graduate, ended tragically. And for reasons sadly known to all.

Giulia's story has captured a rightly enormous, but unusual, media attention.

Giulia has become symbol of a necessary change that must be there. Carrying this message forward are Elena and Gino, the sister and father of the 22-year-old killed.

They have spoken out a lot against gender violence and patriarchy. However, they did not always receive support and words of affection and support. In many, too many cases they instead received criticisms, even very heavy ones. Even threats and harassment, which have occurred in recent days reported to the competent authorities.

The latest offensive comment arrived just yesterday, in the comments section of post with which What's the weather like announced the name of Gino Cecchettin among the guests of the evening.

One user wrote: “Undecided whether you or he are more disgusting“. Immediately, however, it arrived answer from the program: “You“.

Gino Cecchettin's invitation to all males

Once again the words by Gino Cecchettin have everyone was moved. The man explained that he was able to put aside his anger, which leads to nothing, to put forth the strength that is needed in the battle, in which he found himself in spite of himself, to do everything possible so that things they change.

Giulia's father basically reiterated the concepts present in the speech given during his daughter's funeral. Very strong wordswhich have entered everyone's hearts.

At the end of the interview, Fazio asked him to conclude with a sentence, a thought. And Gino wanted to turn once again to malesinviting them to say 'I love you' as many times as possible to their wives, partners and loved ones: