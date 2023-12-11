Gino Cecchettin guest at Fazio and a user comments: “Undecided whether you or he are more disgusting”. The program's response arrives bluntly

In last night's episode of Che Tempo Che Fa, a program hosted by Fabio Fazio which airs on the channel NINEone of the guests was Gino Cecchettin. In the afternoon, the post announcing her name among those of the guests sparked comments from users, some who appreciated it and some who didn't. One particularly opposed one received a harsh response from the program.

Exactly one month agoon November 11, Giulia Cecchettin lost her life, yet another victim of femicide in Italy.

Kidnapped and killed by her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta, Giulia became a symbol in the following weeks. Symbol of fighting change which is obviously increasingly necessary.

There sister Elena and the dad Gino they chose to expose themselves. They chose to put pain ahead of anger, strength over despair, and fight so that there is no longer another Giulia.

The words of Gino Cecchettin to Che Tempo Che Fa

In yesterday's episode of What's the weather likeFabio Fazio has guest in his own studio Gino Cecchettin.

Greeted by a long and touching applause, Giulia's father basically said yes reiterated what he said in the moving speech given during his daughter's funeral. A speech that Fazio defined as “unheard of”, and which the education minister decided to have read in all schools.

Gino Cecchettin has announced that he intends to found an association and to fight as best he can to ensure that things can change.

The criticisms

The post published by the program yesterday afternoon, in which yes he announced Gino Cecchettin's name as guest received a wave of comments.

Between whom appreciate the strength of man, who in such a painful moment manages to put himself on the front line, there is someone who criticism.

What was particularly striking was a comment written by a user on Xwhich literally read: “Undecided whether you or he are more disgusting“. The same page of the program decided to respond: “You“.

Even during transmission, Fabio Fazio he wanted to be categorical about: