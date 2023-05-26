Gino Assereto He was sanctioned with a suspension in the “This is war” program, after last Tuesday, May 23, he had racist comments against his partner Chevy. The drivers Johanna San Miguel and Renzo Schuller They began this Thursday apologizing for the fact that generated a wave of criticism against the entertainment space and the popular ‘Jaws’. Despite having apologized in “Send whoever is in charge”, the reality boy did not appear in today’s edition.

What happened to Gino Assereto?

After being accused of being racist for the way he addressed one of his colleagues, Gino Assereto was absent in the recent edition of “This is war.” The presenters of the reality show began by explaining the actions taken by the production after the racist act that occurred in one of their games.

“Pro TV, as a company, has temporarily suspended Gino Assereto due to the events that occurred on May 23 in our ‘Guess It’ sequence.” Johanna began. “That’s how it is. Our intention as a program is to bring healthy entertainment to families, for this reason we reiterate our apologies for what happened“added his partner.

What did Gino Assereto say after criticism for a racist act?

Gino Assereto He appeared on “Say Whoever Rules” to do a mea culpa after he was showered with criticism for comparing his partner Chevy to a monkey. For this reason, the “Shark” took advantage of the cameras in the space of María Pía and “Carlota” to apologize for what happened.

“I feel that there is no justification for that stupidity that I made. I feel ashamed. I made a mistake, which I did not measure. I do feel sorry for that, I did not mean to. It was a mistake that I promise not to make again. This is a very big lesson for me (…). I will never discriminate against anyone. I am called a racist and I am not. I adore ‘Chevy’, I love it. To all the Afro-descendant people who have felt affected by this stupidity that I committed, I apologize a thousand times,” he said live.

