The production of “This is war“He made the decision to retire Gino Assereto from the program indefinitely for his inappropriate behavior. The drivers apologized for the case.

Gino Assereto committed an act of indiscipline against facundo gonzalez this March 2 in “This is war”. In the middle of a competition in which both reality boys were bathed in foam, Gino, in his attempt to ring the bell and beat his opponent, lowered the short live to “Guacho”.

Faced with his inappropriate behavior, the production of the reality show decided to suspend Gino Assereto indefinitely from the team of combatants. Johanna San Miguel was in charge of breaking the news. “Gino, general production tells me you’re suspended from the show until further notice. A thousand apologies to the public, to the channel, to the sponsors“, expressed the ‘Mother lioness’.