After the rumors about his sexual orientation, Gino Assereto responded to those who question him and asked for respect. In addition, he premiered his new song in which he could refer to this topic.

He broke his silence! Gino Assereto He spoke out after the rumors about his sexual orientation and responded to those who constantly question him for his poses on social networks. The model, who premiered his new song on January 2, spoke for “América spectacles” and referred to the subject after separating from Jazmín Pinedo.

What did Gino Assereto say?

“I am what I want to be. If I want to appear in a photo posing in a way without being vulgar, without hurting anyone, (…) I do it because I like it,” said Gino Assereto, noting that he respects the opinion of the others and asked the same towards his person. “If you think I’m gay, I respect that a lot,” he said. “If I were gay, I wouldn’t have a problem saying it,” he finished.

Jasmine Pinedo supports him

The ‘Chinita’ also spoke of the comments made to Gino Assereto on social networks and stood up for him in the face of some questions regarding his sexual orientation. The model recalled some moments with the “Shark” and her change of look.

“On several occasions we had to deal with these comments: why do you wear clothes like that, why do you pose like that, why do you have your hair like that, why do you paint like that, why do you use such a color,” he said.

He pointed out that he does not take it seriously and handles it with humor. “He laughs and even played with this idea to get the song ‘Coming Out’ because he has that virtue of taking it easy,” he added.

Gino Assereto to Jazmín: “I closed a cycle”

Gino Assereto He wants to leave behind his past with Jazmín Pinedo and revealed that he is no longer in love with her. He pointed out that he closed a cycle and they have a relationship as parents.

“For me, the happiness of ‘China’ comes first. (…) She was part of an experience in my life, which I loved, “he said on the subject and asked that they no longer talk to him about her.

Jasmine Pinedo wishes Gino Assereto happiness

The television host stressed that Gino Assereto ignores the questions and is happy. She thanked the reality boy for his support after confirming his romance with a Uruguayan boy. “I keep the love you have for me,” she said.

“For me it is important that you are happy, because if you are happy and I am happy, our chubby will also be happy,” added “Chinita”, who is giving herself a new opportunity in love.

Does Gino Assereto have a partner?

After breaking up with Jazmín Pinedo, after several years of relationship, Gino Assereto was not seen with a partner. However, in December 2022 the reality boy left a romantic message on his social media.

“I love coffee, its aroma, its flavor and I love you,” put the member of “This is war.” As you remember, Patricio Parodi hinted on TikTok that his partner has a person with whom he dates.

Gino Assereto, Peruvian model and ex-partner of Jazmín Pinedo.

Gino Assereto listed as ‘best competitor’ in “EEG”

At the end of the season of “This is war” for its 10 years, the program selected the best participants and awarded Gino Pesaressi, considering him the ‘best competitor’ of 2022. The participant was moved to tears and dedicated this recognition to his youngest daughters: “I cry because I am sure that many people here did not believe me capable of this. I have been preparing all year. (…) I knew I deserved it”.