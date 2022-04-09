Throughout her career, Lucía de la Cruz has stood out not only for her great talent in music, but also for not having any filter when giving her opinion on any subject. This was demonstrated again in the last hours, after the Creole singer issued a harsh criticism towards Gino Assereto for the amount of money that he charges for each of his presentations.

The interpreter of “Mal paso” assured that she would not pay in any way what the reality boy earns for his shows. “ I don’t know him, but as a businesswoman I would be too stupid to pay 4,000 soles for him to be dancing like a *** or like a ***. I, in a disco, charge 4,000 soles to sing 35 minutes, and I deliver my show ”, he indicated.

Gino Assereto responded to the harsh criticism of Lucía de la Cruz

As expected, Gino Assereto spoke after the spread of these harsh words and, although he did not mention the name of Lucía de la Cruz, his message was clearly a response to the Creole. Jazmín Pinedo’s ex-husband used the stories from his Instagram account to express his feelings.

Gino Assereto spoke out after harsh criticism from Lucía de la Cruz. Photo: Instagram capture

“ I feel grateful for the opportunities that life gives me, grateful for the job I have and for what I do as a function to continue my process in this world, grateful for all my correspondence. Grateful for the opinions, criticisms, judgments, grateful for the good and bad vibes. Growth begins inside, what many see is temporary, that does not last longer than your stay in the world, but if they are happy, my respects, I continue in my things giving the best of me and always with all the desire to move forward with love “, he pointed.

Lucía de la Cruz criticized Daniela Darcourt for her dress when singing the anthem

Prior to the duel between Peru and Paraguay for the last date of the qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022, Daniela Darcourt had the opportunity to sing the national anthem in front of the entire José Díaz Stadium. But, despite her excellent presentation, Lucía de la Cruz appeared to harshly criticize the sauce boat for her dress, considering that it was disrespectful.

“Simply, the anthem is respected and above all Peru, more than anything in the entire world: it is our country. Look, I did not see my ‘daughter’, but if I have to pull her ears… It is that the national anthem is sung with a dress, not with jeans, ”she specified.