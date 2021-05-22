In the latest edition of This is War, the production put together a 40-meter high test, where the competitors had to go through tires suspended in the air to score points in favor of their respective teams. However, Gino Assereto it was the one that presented the most complications.

The member of the ‘combatants’ is afraid of heights, as he had previously told the court. However, he received a clear warning: if he did not meet the challenge, regardless of whether he won or not, he would be put in a risk zone, which meant that he could be separated from the program.

Gino Assereto did not run the test. “In the end they (court) do what they want. They can’t put me in this situation ”, said the model from 40 meters high.

Given this, the court indicated that the reality boy leaves the program. “If you do not pass the circuit, you go to the risk zone”Said the voice-over.

Gian Piero Díaz was against the decision, since he rescued that Gino Assereto is a great competitor and contribution for the ‘combatants’.

“To me, in particular, it does not seem fair that because of this challenge I am separated from the program, I am very sorry. That means he is no longer on the show, until the opportunity is given to face someone and can have a place, “said the driver of This is war.

The first to meet the challenge were Patricio Parodi and Said Palao. Finally, Alejandra Baigorria’s partner was the winner.

This is war, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.